Shivraj Patil clarifies 'Krishna taught lessons of Jihad to Arjun' remark

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Shivraj Patil said that Jihad is not only in Quran but also in Gita and Jesus. He even said that in the Mahabharata, Shri Krishna had also taught the lesson of Jihad to Arjuna. Now he has turned his back on this controversial statement.