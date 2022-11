Shraddha Murder Case : Aftab's narco test will not be done today due to narco test in other case

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Shraddha's narco test will not be done today in the Shraddha murder case. Delhi Police has made a list of 50 questions for this test. But due to narco test in some other case, there will be no narco test in Shraddha case today.