Shraddha Murder Case: Shraddha's 2020 letter revealed Aftab's 'secrets'!

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:25 AM IST

Zee News has a copy of Shraddha's complaint to the police, in which it is written that Aftab blackmails me and threatens to cut me into pieces. He will kill me, he will cut me apart. Watch the explosive revelation on ZEE NEWS!