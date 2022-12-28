NewsVideos
Sidhra Encounter: Jammu Kashmir Police Shots Down 3 Terrorists In Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:34 AM IST
Security forces have achieved huge success in Jammu and Kashmir. During the encounter in Sidhra, three terrorists have been killed by the security forces.

