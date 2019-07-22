close

Sonbhadra massacre caught on video: Screams, gunshots ring in air as tribals run for cover

Nearly a week after 10 people were shot dead in a dispute over land at Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, two videos that have surfaced reveal the sheer horror of what went down on July 17 at a village just seven hours from state capital Lucknow. The videos show the moments immediately before the massacre in which a village chief fired on a group of farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations. One of the videos shows a large contingent of tractors lined up near the village where the killings took place.

Jul 22, 2019, 14:30 PM IST

