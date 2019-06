SP-BSP an experiment which didn't succeed: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday cited his qualifications as an engineer to describe what went wrong in the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance. Speaking to members of the press after Mayawati ended the Mahagathbandhan, the SP leader said that not every experiment is a success. Watch this video to know more.