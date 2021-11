SP leader Akhilesh Yadav addresses rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Ahead of Assembly elections 2022, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has reached Gorakhpur for campaigning. Akhilesh said, in three months oil companies have made 600 times profit. He targeted BJP over inflation and unemployment and claimed that his party will come in the power in the state.