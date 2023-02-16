NewsVideos
Special conversation of Mahant Raju Das with ZEE News, said- Swami Prasad Maurya attacked me

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
There was a scuffle on Wednesday between Sant Rajudas of Hanumangarhi and SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya. After which the process of allegations and counter-allegations continues on this issue. Swami Prasad Maurya held a press conference and accused Mahant Raju Das of conspiring to kill him. Regarding this, Mahant Raju Das said, 'False allegations were leveled against me'. Listen to what Mahant Raju Das said in a special conversation with ZEE News

