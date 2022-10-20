NewsVideos

Speed News: Controversial statement of SP MP Burke

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Top News is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

Controversy over VIP facility to MPs in Delhi's AIIMS
1:22
Controversy over VIP facility to MPs in Delhi's AIIMS
Manushi Chhillar: मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट, सादगी ने छू लिया फैंस का दिल
0:48
Manushi Chhillar: मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर एयरपोर्ट पर हुईं स्पॉट, सादगी ने छू लिया फैंस का दिल
Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
7:14
Ruckus on the question related to beef in BHU exam
Rains continue to wreck havoc in Bengaluru | Zee News English
Rains continue to wreck havoc in Bengaluru | Zee News English
Four PFI members arrested in Panvel, Maharashtra
7:22
Four PFI members arrested in Panvel, Maharashtra

