Sri Lanka's strategic location not being properly used: Namal Rajapaksa at WION's Global Summit

Hasanul Haq Inu, former minister of Bangladesh, Shaurya Doval, director of India Foundation, Namal Rajapaksa, MP from Sri Lanka, Zakia Wardak, social activist from Afghanistan, Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at the Wilson Centre in the US participated in a panel discussion on "Future of South Asia - Strategic Balances & Alliances" at WION's Global Summit in Dubai on Wednesday evening. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka pointed out that his country's strategic location was not being properly used.