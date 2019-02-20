हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sri Lanka's strategic location not being properly used: Namal Rajapaksa at WION's Global Summit

Hasanul Haq Inu, former minister of Bangladesh, Shaurya Doval, director of India Foundation, Namal Rajapaksa, MP from Sri Lanka, Zakia Wardak, social activist from Afghanistan, Michael Kugelman, South Asia expert at the Wilson Centre in the US participated in a panel discussion on "Future of South Asia - Strategic Balances & Alliances" at WION's Global Summit in Dubai on Wednesday evening. Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament from Sri Lanka pointed out that his country's strategic location was not being properly used.

Feb 20, 2019, 19:40 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Why does Pakistan need proof of Pulwama terror attack? Watch debate