Strong tremors rock Delhi NCR, several other parts of North India

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Earthquake tremors have been felt in many areas of North India including Delhi-NCR. Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has occurred in many states including Jalandhar, Noida, Ghaziabad. Apart from this, earthquake tremors have also been felt in Afghanistan and Pakistan.