Stubble Burning: Farmers happy with the use of bio-decomposer, claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking on the problem of pollution in the areas of Delhi and NCR, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that he has found a solution to this problem, in view of which he has made available free Bio-Decomposer to the farmers. Kejriwal suggests that such arrangements should be made for the surrounding states so that the problem of pollution can be curbed.