Supreme Court gets Additional Building Complex spread across 12 acres at Pragati Maidan

With the President, Chief Justice of India, and other judges of the Supreme Court in attendance, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that along with filling up judicial vacancies, the Centre feels that the time is ripe to have an Indian Judicial Services to recruit the best brains as judicial officers to man the subordinate judiciary. Watch this video to know more.