Supreme Court reserved verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Supreme Court reserved verdict on Riya Chakraborty's petition to transfer Sushant case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court in its decision on Thursday will decide whether the FIR registered in Bihar should be transferred to Mumbai or not. There was a heated debate between the lawyers of both sides in the hearing held on Tuesday. The Supreme Court has given time till Thursday for the written reply to all the parties.