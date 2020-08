"Sushant never took drugs until January 2020," said former employee of Sushant Singh

A former employee of Sushant Singh Rajput made a huge disclosure on Zee News. In this revelation, former employee of Sushant told Zee News that he never saw Sushant taking drugs till January 2020. The former employee also said that Sushant's image is being tarnished by associating his name with drugs.