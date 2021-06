Taal Thok Ke: Congress' conspiracy on Kashmir exposed?

BJP has once again attacked Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's social media wing, released an audio in which Digvijay Singh has purportedly said that if Congress comes to power, the idea of ​​reinstating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will be considered. In today's episode of 'Taal Thok Ke', we will discuss - Has the Congress conspiracy on Kashmir exposed?