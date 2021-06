Taal Thok Ke: Forced religious conversion of Sikh daughters in Kashmir?

The case of forced religious conversion of Sikh girls is increasing continuously. It is alleged that the religion of Sikh girls is being converted at gunpoint in Kashmir. Against which there is a lot of anger in the Sikh community. Today's topis of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke'- Forced religious conversion of Sikh daughters in Kashmir?