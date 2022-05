Taal Thok Ke: Hyderabad Horror Killing -- Why is Owaisi silent on murder of Hindu boy?

A case of horror killing has come to light from Hyderabad where a Hindu boy Nagaraju was murdered. It is alleged that it has happened to him because he was married to Sultana. Big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' today - Why Owaisi silent on the murder of Hindu boy?