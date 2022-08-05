NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is Congress protesting due to fear of ED?

Congress is protesting against inflation and unemployment across the country. In the midst of nationwide protests against the government, Rahul Gandhi while holding a press conference said that democracy in the country is now visible only in our memories. During this time, Rahul Gandhi has also made many big allegations against the government. Priyanka Gandhi, who is protesting after Rahul Gandhi, has also been taken into custody. During the demonstration, many big leaders of Congress were seen in black clothes.

Aug 05, 2022
