Taal Thok Ke: Is insulting Shri Ram exempted in Rajasthan?

Ramkesh Meena, an independent MLA (MLA) from Rajasthan, tore a saffron flag on which 'Jai Shri Ram' was written. The incident took place at the Aamgarh Fort in Jaipur, where Meena was leading a crowd. Meena lowered the saffron flag that was hoisted there and tore it down soon after. After the incident, many Hindu organizations have strongly objected to Meena's action.