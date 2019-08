Taal Thok Ke: Is the Sunni Waqf Board trying to delay the Ayodhya case?

The Sunni Waqf Board on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it cannot appear for the hearing on daily basis in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya. We debate whether it is a strategy to delay a finality to this long-standing controversy and the construction of the temple.