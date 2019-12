Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's politics over Rape

Taal Thok Ke: This is a special segment of Taal Thok Ke which brings to you panel discussion on concurrent issues. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that there was no question that he would apologise over his 'Rape in India' remark which triggered massive uproar in Parliament with BJP leader Smriti Irani demanding strict action against the Congress scion in the Lok Sabha.