Taal Thok Ke: Sidhu gets 'hit wicket' in 'Amarinder factor'?

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was being seen as a major contender for the Chief Minister face in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, resigned as the party’s state chief. In this episode of Taal Thok Ke, we will discuss - Sidhu gets 'hit wicket' in 'Amarinder factor'?