Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Rahul doesn't trust the country but abroad?

A judge has been appointed in France to investigate the Rafale deal. After this, now the politics of India has heated up. Congress party has demanded a JPC inquiry into the Rafale deal. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the BJP. Debate on the same topic in today's Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition).