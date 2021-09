Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why Barq furious at Naseeruddin's brotherhood advice?

After the Taliban occupation of Afghanistan, some people in India got a chance to celebrate. A day earlier, Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah had questioned those celebrating the victory of the Taliban. But now Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq did not like Naseeruddin Shah's brotherhood advice.