Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for politicising the name of Lord Ram? Watch special debate

In the recent past, we've seen incidents of violence and politics in the name of Lord Ram. In this debate, we bring to you panel discussion on the same topic. We ask: Who is responsible for politicising the name of Lord Ram? Watch special debate. #MobLynchinEkSazish #TaalThokKeDebate #UnnaoMadarsa