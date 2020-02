Taal Thok Ke: Why are children used in the Shaheen Bagh protest, Will the protest end after 15 hours?

Supreme Court has intervened in the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protest matter and said 'any public place cannot be blocked and used for protests and why were children used in the protest? The apex court has also issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, we ask - Why are children used in Shaheen Bagh protest and will this protest get over after the order by the apex court.