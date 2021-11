Taal Thok Ke: Why are Hindus 'terrorists' and Ram Bhakts are 'monsters' for Congress?

Hindutva is an ancient Sanatan tradition but Congress feels that hatred is spreading in the country due to Hindutva and it is a terrorist organization like ISIS. In the last two days, three such controversial statements have come from Congress. The issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' today - Taal Thok Ke: Why Hindus are 'terrorists' and Ram Bhakts are 'monsters' for Congress?