Taal Thok Ke: Why does Pakistan have a problem with Shami's taunt?

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 09:28 PM IST

After Pakistan's defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup, attacks and counterattacks continue on social media. While former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar expressed grief over Pakistan's defeat, Team India's fast bowler Mohammad Shami reminded him of his karma. Shoaib Akhtar posted a broken heart emoji after Pakistan's defeat. Shami taunted on this - Sorry brother, this is karma. Shoaib raised questions on the Indian bowlers after Team India's 10-wicket defeat to England in the semi-finals. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.