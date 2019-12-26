Taal Thok Ke: Will Asaduddin Owaisi teach Army Chief Bipin Rawat to stay in limits?

Hours after Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said the people, who guide masses to carry out arson and violence are not leaders. Politicians cutting across parties have reacted against what they think is an unconventional take. Rawat's remark referred to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act that led to violence in many parts of the country. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said "Leadership is knowing the limits of one's office," essentially reminding the Army chief of the conventional apolitical image of the Indian army.