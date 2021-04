Taal Thok Ke: Will Corona die from home remedies? Watch Swami Ramdev Live

Corona cases are increasing rapidly in the country. India is now second in the world in terms of infection, leaving Brazil behind. Due to the increasing cases of Corona, the condition of hospitals in Delhi is also deteriorating. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, understand Swami Ramdev's home remedies for prevention from Coronavirus.