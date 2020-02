Taal Thok Ke(Spl Edition): Will 'Nationalism' help parties to win Delhi Election?

Addressing a press conference after releasing the Aam Admi party manifesto Kejriwal said that the people in Delhi want to know who will be the face of BJP here but Amit Shah is simply keeping the power in his hand. In today's episode of Taal Thok Ke (Spl edition) we will try to find out Will 'Nationalism' help parties to win Delhi Election?