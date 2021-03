Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap is on radar of IT

The Income Tax Department has questioned actress Taapsee Pannu and film director Anurag Kashyap in Tax evasion case. Both were questioned for 11 hours. The Income Tax Department suspects malfunctions in the functioning and transactions of Anurag Kashyap's production company Phantom. At the same time, giving a political colour to the raid, Congress said that this income tax raid is the result of speaking against the Modi government.