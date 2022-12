videoDetails

Tawang Clash: Indian Army made full preparations to give a befitting reply to China's conspiracy

| Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

The Indian Army has given a befitting reply to China's conspiracy in Tawang. How is the situation in Tawang after the clash. Watch the exclusive report by Zee Media correspondent Soumit Sen Gupta from Tawang.