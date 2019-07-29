close

Tension grips Kashmir over possible scrapping of Article 35A, Parties in Valley warn

Uncertainty has gripped Kashmir after Minister of Home Affairs of India (MHA) ordered to send in 10,000 paramilitary personnel, ostensibly, for 'counter-insurgency' and for maintaining 'law and order' in the Valley. The sense is that ground is being prepared for arresting a fallout after possible scrapping of Article 35 A which gives the special status to state subject. A day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval returned from a visit to the Valley, speculations were rife that the Centre has decided to move 10,000 additional paramilitary troops.

Jul 29, 2019, 09:52 AM IST

