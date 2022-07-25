The story of Droupadi Murmu's pain - the new president is an example of courage

The country's new President Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. She was administered the oath by CJI NV Ramanna at the swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. PM Modi was also present on this occasion. Talking on the personal life of Draupadi Murmu, expert Pradeep Kaushal said is encouraging to many people.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

