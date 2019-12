'Time to punish "Tukde-Tukde gang" which is working under Congress' leadership' says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah lashes out at Congress over spreading rumours over Citizenship Amendment Act in the whole nation and provoking violence. Home Minister Amit Shah today held the rival party responsible for violence in the last few weeks as he said: "It's time to teach Delhi's tukde-tukde gang a lesson." #ZeeNews #AmitShah #HomeMinister #CAA #TukdeTukdeGang