News
TOP 50: Harsimrat Kaur targets Punjab government
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
Harsimrat Kaur has targeted the Punjab government. So there came the CCTV video of Amritpal Singh's escape. See all the big news of the country in a quick way
