Tyre of Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter Jet gets stolen

A tyre of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Mirage Fighter jet has been stolen from a moving truck in Lucknow while being transported to Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan. The incident took place when six new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet were being ferried on a truck to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow.