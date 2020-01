Uddhav Thackeray: JNU violence is as same as the 26/11 terrorist attack

Another reaction has come to light about the violence in JNU. Reacting to the JNU violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the incident was similar to the 26/11 incident. #JNUViolence #MaharashtraCM #UddhavThackeray #ZeeNews