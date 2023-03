videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq Ahmed will reach Prayagraj after 4 years

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed's convoy has reached Shivpuri in MP. Ateeq Ahmed will have an entry in UP in a short while. After coming out of Sabarmati Central Jail here before being taken to Prayagraj by Uttar Pradesh Police, mafia Ateeq Ahmed on Sunday expressed apprehension that he might be murdered.