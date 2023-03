videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Bulldozer action to take place in Prayagraj once again

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

In Umesh Pal Murder Case, Bulldozer Action will be taken once again in Prayagraj. Bulldozer will be run while taking action at the house of Safdar Ali, close to Mafia Atiq Ahmed.