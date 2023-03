videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Former BJP MP's statement on Atiq Ahmed says, 'one who encounters Atiq will go to heaven'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed Former BJP MP Harinarayan Rajbhar has given a big statement. He said that Atiq Ahmed should have an encounter. Whoever encounters the officer will get a place in heaven.