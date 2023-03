videoDetails

Umesh Pal murder case: UP police reaches to Prayagraj in about 30 hours to pick up Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Prayagraj police has reached Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail to pick up Atiq Ahmed, the main conspirator of the Umesh Pal murder case. UP police will reach Prayagraj in about 30 hours with Atiq Ahmed