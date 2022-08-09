Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's Big Statement amidst Bihar Political Turmoil

Amidst the intensifying political turmoil in Bihar, it is reported that Nitish Kumar can meet the Governor and submit his resignation. After that he will stake claim to form the new government. Meanwhile, the statement of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has also come out in which he has said that Bihar will again go towards 'Jungle Raj'.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Amidst the intensifying political turmoil in Bihar, it is reported that Nitish Kumar can meet the Governor and submit his resignation. After that he will stake claim to form the new government. Meanwhile, the statement of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey has also come out in which he has said that Bihar will again go towards 'Jungle Raj'.