हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 6 Feb, 2019

PT1M16S

Initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police chief: MHA asks West Bengal government

 Feb 06, 2019, 08:46 AM IST
PT43S

Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised, holy books, idols burnt

 Feb 06, 2019, 08:30 AM IST

J&K Governor Satyapal Malik hits out at Mehbooba Mufti over anti-Army statement

Feb 06, 2019, 14:50 PM IST

Watch : BJP's press conference on Robert Vadra

Feb 06, 2019, 14:26 PM IST

VHP's big announcement on Ram temple issue

Feb 06, 2019, 13:36 PM IST

Zee News Exclusive: In conversation with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Feb 06, 2019, 13:28 PM IST

2009 petroleum deal case: Robert Vadra to appear before ED today

Feb 06, 2019, 13:18 PM IST

Delhi govt yet to allow prosecution in JNU sedition case

Feb 06, 2019, 13:14 PM IST

Union minister Jitendra Singh hits out at Mehbooba Mufti's over anti-Army statement

Feb 06, 2019, 13:06 PM IST

JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor meets Uddhav Thackeray

Feb 06, 2019, 12:26 PM IST

Will initiate appeal process, says Mallya after UK decides to extradite him to India

Feb 06, 2019, 12:20 PM IST

There is no one to fight for me, because i am a Muslim : SP leader Azam Khan

Feb 06, 2019, 11:38 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee vs CBI: All you need to know

Feb 06, 2019, 11:36 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi gets an office next to Rahul Gandhi's at Congress headquarters

Feb 06, 2019, 11:34 AM IST

Priyanka Gandhi may begin her official innings in politics with roadshow in Lucknow on Feb 11

Feb 06, 2019, 11:20 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee calls SC order victory of Constitution

Feb 06, 2019, 10:54 AM IST

VHP suspends Ram temple campaign till end of Lok Sabha polls

Feb 06, 2019, 10:46 AM IST

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of today, 06 February, 2019

Feb 06, 2019, 10:34 AM IST

Kin of Hyderabadi woman Nasreen Begum arrested in Saudi Arabia seek EAM Sushma Swaraj's help

Feb 06, 2019, 10:28 AM IST

Morning Breaking: SC to hear review pleas on its judgement on Sabarimala temple today

Feb 06, 2019, 10:16 AM IST

Morning Breaking: JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor meets Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Feb 06, 2019, 10:08 AM IST

Morning Breaking: Home Ministry trying to destroy NRC process, says Supreme Court

Feb 06, 2019, 09:24 AM IST