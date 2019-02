UNSC strongly condemns 'heinous and cowardly' Pulwama attack by JeM

In a strong show of international solidarity and support for India, the powerful UN Security Council comprising 15 nations, including China, on Thursday condemned in the "strongest terms" the "heinous and cowardly" terror attack perpetrated by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama and stressed on the need to hold organisers and financiers of such "reprehensible acts" accountable and bring them to justice. Watch this video to know more.