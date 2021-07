UP: Samajwadi Party offers free electricity up to 300 units and 10 lakh jobs

Prepared for the Uttar Pradesh elections, a poster was put up outside the Lucknow office of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday announcing 10 lakh jobs and up to 300 units of free electricity if voted to power. The SP, which is the main contender against the incumbent BJP, has decided to forge an alliance only with smaller parties, including AAP.