Upendra Kushwaha rebelled against CM Nitish, sent invitation to senior leaders for the meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

JDU's disgruntled parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday went on an open rebellion against party supremo Nitish Kumar and has sent invitations to party workers for a meeting