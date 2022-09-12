NewsVideos

Varanasi court to deliver Gyanvapi verdict

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. Before the verdict, the entire Kashi city has been put on high alert. Verdict will come on Gyanvapi by 2 pm. The entire area is also being monitored via drone and a check is kept on social media posts. Police will take action against those who will attempt to disturb peace.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
